Mayor Lovely Warren's fear of the school district's fiscal problems affecting the city's financial ratings have become reality.

Moody's downgraded the city's credit rating from Aa3 to A2.

Citing the drop in reserves at the school district, Moody's revised the city's rating outlook to “negative.” It says that a balanced school budget in 2020 would go a long towards rebounding the city's rating back to where it was before.

You can read Moody’s full report online.