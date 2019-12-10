The economic and political picture is changing in Rochester as Republican Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is leaving office and Democrat Adam Bello moves in.

Political and business leaders came together Tuesday for a luncheon to talk about collaboration efforts. Those leaders also reflected on the success of the year. The outgoing executive said the county's finacial state is in good condition as this was the second consecutive year of tax cuts.

Bello, executive-elect, said he hopes people across the county can come together to solve issues.

"I think if we're really going to make an impact in the community, we have to work together, that not only involves government traditionally, you think of towns, city, and county. That involves the school districts, the fire departments, public safety, all different levels of government," said Bello.

Bello said he believes collaboration is vital for putting together a comprehensive plan for the county's future. He said the last time a comprehensive plan was put together was 1979.