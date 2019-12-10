ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange Avenue it is one of the busiest streets in downtown Orlando.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to people who have some safety concerns, because they say many pedestrians don’t follow the traffic signals.

Some said they have seen many people crossing the street without waiting for walk signs or even just crossing in the middle of the street.

Drivers like Gabriel Lasalle said it’s dangerous and frustrating.

“Seeing it is actually kind of scary. Sometimes it’s out of your hands. You have no control what the person is about to do,” LaSalle said.

It also happens when it’s dark, especially with the busy downtown nightlife.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Orlando Police Department to find out if they’re looking out for dangerous jaywalkers. The agency said it’s issued a total of three pedestrian violations along Orange Avenue from Colonial Drive to South Street this year.

Orlando Police also issued the following statement about the department’s policy:

“Pedestrian safety in Downtown Orlando is a top priority of the Orlando Police Department. We have OPD bicycle patrol officers in downtown 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. One of their primary duties is to interact with citizens, visitors and businesses in downtown, and to help ensure that downtown is a safe place for pedestrians and vehicles using the roads and sidewalks…”

The statement continues: