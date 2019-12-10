CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tuesday marks the 14th anniversary of Winter the dolphin's rescue.

Millions of people have watched Winter over the past 14 years and her number of fans continues to grow. Which means more and more people continue to visit Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

CEO Davis Yates said a number of studies have estimated CMA's economic impact to be about $500 million every year.

People come from around the world, stay in hotels, eat and shop at local businesses, all to visit the famous dolphin.

It was hard to predict how inspiring this dolphin would become 14 years ago when she was rescued.

"No matter what happened to her medically, she got sicker and sicker," Yates said. "She refused to give up. And I said that’s an inspiring story. So I knew it would be a big story, but who knew it would turn into two movies, six books with scholastic, multiple documentaries, world-wide phenomenon every country."

Fourteen years ago today, Winter was found entangled in a crab trap line in Mosquito Lagoon on Florida's east coast.

Fisherman Jim Savage was the one who rescued her.

Today, Savage will get to reunite with Winter again. But what's even more special is that he is bringing along his great-niece, Grace, who suffers from Digeorge Syndrome.

Winter's story has helped Grace through some tough health issues, as it has done for many other people, and will continue to do.