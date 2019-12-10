ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Maria and the Ameri-Rican Dream is new documentary that looks to start a conversation between Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria and their new neighbors in mainland U.S. to address misconceptions.

Christopher Majocha, the director of the film, said he was inspired to make the film after he saw many people online did not know Puerto Ricans are U.S. Citizens.

The film follows the Diaz family as they settle into their new home in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Maria displaced them. The film addressses issues such as cultural differences, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by a natural disaster, and the difficulties of finding work.

Majocha said he plans to tour the film in neighborhoods were displaced Puerto Ricans now live in. He said at the end of each film there will be a town hall meeting where viewers can speak with a panel and with each other about the issues in the film.