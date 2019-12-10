KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County judge denied a temporary injunction Monday that would have extended water and power service to a Kissimmee hotel on the verge of losing those services, dealing a tough blow to dozens of families still living at the hotel.

Attorney Jeremy Hogan filed the injunction against the Lake Cecile Inn, Kissimmee Utility Authority and Toho Water Authority to restore power and leave the water running for the next 30 days.

Hogan represents one of the dozens of tenants at the hotel. But in a hearing Monday afternoon the judge ruled the hotel owner, Mary Nguyen, has 48 hours to pay the overdue bills.

On Dec. 18 the overdue amounts will be more than $32,000 between both agencies.

“There is no individual notice given when the power and water will be shut off, so literally my client woke up Monday morning and had no power — there was no notice,” Hogan said. “And I think that is something the legislature could or should address, because these people who are staying month-to-month or long-term need to be given notice if the power is going to be shut off. Otherwise we are going to be in this situation over and over."

Attorneys for KUA and Toho argued they could not leave the electricity and water on without anyone paying them. They are legally barred from providing services without compensation.

