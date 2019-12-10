MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ten students and an adult woman were arrested after a fight between two girls erupted into a large brawl at Palm Bay High School.

Melbourne police say they were trying to break up a fist fight between two female students around 12:55 p.m. when one of the girls assaulted the school resource officer.

At that point other students also began to fight. Police believe the students were friends and associates of the two girls.

It took officers from four agencies to help calm everything down at the school: Melbourne Police, Palm Bay Police, West Melbourne Police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The 10 students were arrested for several different charges, including resisting arrest, disrupting school functions and battery on a law enforcement officer.

A female parent was also arrested for failure to leave school property.

Melbourne Police say some of the students and the parents were taken into custody, while other students were released to their parents.

No one was hurt. Extra officers will be on campus on Wednesday.