WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven man who enjoys making lamps out of rustic pipes has now turned his passion into a business.

Chris Amato opened Crow's Nest Artisanal Wares in October

He sells what he calls functional, industrial art

Business started from hobby of making lamps out of rustic pipes

Chris Amato opened his Crow’s Nest Artisanal Wares storefront in Winter Haven in October. Inside, he sells what he calls functional, industrial art, which includes lamps, shelves, tables, and refurbished skateboards made out of pipes and valve handles.

“The valve handles, the gauges. I don’t put anything on there for decorative purposes. If it’s on there, it actually works,” Amato said.

Amato said his success at local markets and arts and craft shows inspired him to open the store on weekends.

An arts and craft show is where Amato first met Nancy Farinas, of Davenport, who came to the shop Sunday for a custom order.

“Just looking at his pieces, his work is excellent. It’s finished. It’s not something that is thrown together,” Farinas said.

The idea for the business all started when Amato, a systems administrator for Polk State College, decided to make two lamps for his office in 2017.

“So, my colleagues actually encouraged me to make some and sell some in my spare time, and that’s how this whole thing started. I definitely have discovered my passion. I had no idea this was it,” Amato said.

The store is located at 102 Burns Lane, Winter Haven, Florida. It is open Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.