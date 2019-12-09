ORLANDO, Fla. – A pickup truck slammed into the side of a Chuck E. Cheese on International Drive on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Pickup truck hits side of Chuck E. Cheese on International Drive

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 7419 International Drive.

Orange County Fire Rescue shared surveillance video on its Twitter account that shows the pickup truck hitting the building.

The truck was going in reverse in the parking lot when the driver failed to stop, hitting the building, FHP said.

Only a few people were inside the Chuck E. Cheese at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The driver was issued a ticket for "improper backing" and given a notice to appear before a judge for driving without a license, according to FHP.