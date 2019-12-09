ORLANDO, Fla. – Gary Sinise is once again making dreams come true just in time for the holidays.

Families of fallen soldiers get trip to Disney World

Trip part of Gary Sinise Foundation's "Snowball Express"

More than 1,700 family members got five-day getaway

Thanks to the actor's Gary Sinise Foundation, more than 1,700 family members of fallen soldiers are enjoying at trip to Disney World this week.

The trip is part of the foundation's annual "Snowball Express" event, which gives families a five-day getaway to the Most Magical Place on Earth in December.

The foundation partnered with American Airlines to get all the families to Orlando.

"Each December, we host a five-day experience for 1,750+ children of the fallen and their surviving parent or guardian," the foundation's website says. "As a therapeutic retreat with a blend of fun and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support."

In addition to the Disney World trip, the foundation also holds community events for the families throughout the year.