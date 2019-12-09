NATIONWIDE – Disney has issued a warning for its upcoming Star Wars film.

Disney issues seizure warning for "Rise of Skywalker"

The film contains several scenes with sustained flashing lights

Disney is also urging theaters to post a notice for viewers

The company, in a statement with the Epilepsy Foundation, says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could trigger seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy.

According to Disney, the new J.J. Abrams film contains several scenes with "imagery and sustained flashing lights."

Disney also sent a letter to theaters asking them to post the warning on their websites and at their venues. As of Monday, AMC Theaters had posted a notice on the film's page on its website.

Disney hasn't shared any other details about the scene that could be sensitive to some viewers.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects more than three million Americans, according to the CDC.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters nationwide on December 20.