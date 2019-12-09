DEBARY, FL.- A storage-unit dweller in DeBary whose criminal past includes a New York murder fatally shot his childhood friend in the back of his head after smoking marijuana with another person, the other man’s girlfriend Sunday, deputies said Monday.

Julio "Cesar" Rivera charged with first-degree murder

“I can show you what's in the back,” suspect told deputies

Fatal shooting happened after trio smoked marijuana

Julio Rivera, 48, who was living in storage unit #12 at 333 E. Highbanks Road, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 40-year-old an unidentified Deltona man.

Rivera is also being held for an outstanding warrant out of New York for violation of parole in a murder case in that state.

Authorities think he had been living in the storage unit since October to avoid the New York arrest warrant.

After the shooting in Unit 12, the other man's girlfriend left the storage unit. Rivera followed her back to the man's house, saying he would protect her and her children.

She accepted Rivera’s gun from him, went to gather her children, and Rivera drove her vehicle back to the crime scene.

“Rivera left and went back to the storage unit; the girlfriend then started running toward a friend’s home,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. “She was intercepted by responding deputies, and when Rivera arrived back at 333 E. Highbanks, he was met by deputies responding to the homicide scene.”

“I'm here. I'm here,” Rivera told deputies who responded at 7:15 p.m. “I can show you what's in the back.”

Deputies found the other man' body and arrested Rivera, also known as “Cesar." He asked for an attorney and didn’t answer questions.

According to the girlfriend, the three of them were sitting inside of the storage unit for about 20 minutes smoking marijuana.

The girlfriend, who also was not identified, said her boyfriend and Rivera were speaking to each other in Spanish and that she did not know what they were talking about. They didn’t seem to be fighting or having a confrontation.

She was sitting next to the other man when Rivera said he wanted to show him his “new toy.”

“At that time, the defendant was standing behind the victim who was sitting in a chair,” a report said. The girlfriend said she “saw the defendant point a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and fire a shot striking him in the back of the head.”

About 20 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and unknown brown substance were found in the storage unit.

Rivera is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.