SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Satellite Beach took to Facebook to ask residents to take action about a new bill submitted to the Florida Senate.

READ IT: Florida Senate Bill 670

Senate Bill 670 aims at prohibiting smoking on public beaches and in public parks. It also authorizes counties to further restrict smoking.

According to the city of Satellite Beach Facebook page, they want the bill to include the wording “municipalities” prior to the word “counties” on line 27. The bill was introduced in October and if it passes, it will take effect on July 1, 2020.

Cocoa Beach Resident Stu Sharpe is tired of picking up people’s trash on the beach, especially cigarette butts.

“It’s pathetic how much plastic and cigarette butts are front the water to the walkway. I can probably get a handful,” he said.



Within a matter of minutes Sharpe was able to collect a handful of butts, even though there are cigarette receptacles feet away.

Jessica Kelly supports SB 670 and as a photographer, she doesn't like the beautiful Space Coast beach scenery littered with cigarette debris.

“We see them at the beach, especially when you're walking up and down and see scattered cigarette butts that only got there because the person smoking put them there,” Kelly said. “I’m that person that will tell them, hey you better pick that up, this is our planet, and we only have one.”

If passed the bill would allow counties to fine violators $100 for the first and up $500 for the second violation.

“If people are smoking 20-30 feet away, (and) you can smell it. I'm more of a stickler for the trash, so if you want to smoke that’s your prerogative, but please take your butts home with you”

The hearing is on Monday, December 9, with the Community Affairs Committee at 4 p.m. at the Senate Building.