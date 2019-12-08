ORLANDO, Fla. — After a gorgeous Saturday, clouds have returned and there will be a few showers that pop up this afternoon.

Overall, it will be a fairly nice Sunday with just a slightly better chance for some showers. The best chance for showers will be along the coast to start then inland areas could see a little bit of rain later today.

The winds will be out of the east this afternoon. This onshore wind will help warm temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for most neighborhoods across Central Florida.

Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. It will be a warm night for this time of the year.

Temperatures will only fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Normal low temperatures are in the low to mid-50s. So you may be able to get away without a jacket heading out the door to start the new work and school week on Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The weather pattern starts to turn a little more unsettled on Tuesday. We will watch moisture increase ahead of an approaching cold front and a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

This could trigger some showers on Tuesday. Rain chances then increase further on Wednesday, up to 30 percent. High temperatures through mid-week will continue to be warmer than average with highs in the low to mid-80s. The mornings will start out warm too. Temps will be in the low to mid-60s through mid-week.

A stronger trough of low pressure will head in our direction by Friday and Saturday. What this means for us, is falling temperatures and a higher coverage of rain for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will return to the 70s with lows eventually falling back in to the upper 50s lower 60s. You will need the rain gear from late week and for at least the start of the weekend before skies start to clear out on Sunday.

Next Sunday looks to be the coolest day of the next several. Highs will be in the lower 70s and morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid-50s, which is back to normal for the middle of December in Central Florida.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions will be okay today with the chance for some showers. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal with seas running at 3 to 4 feet.

Surfing conditions are going to be poor-to-fair today with wave heights running at 3 to 4 feet. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents today. Ocean temperatures range from the middle to upper 60s.

