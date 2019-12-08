MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County mom is making it her mission to help others.

It’s been 14 years since Christine Olson’s daughter, Tiffiany, was hit by a drunk driver on US 19 in Palmetto.

She says it took six hours for authorities to finally get in touch with her after the accident.

“I was at home, 15 minutes away and I had no idea what was going on literally 15 minutes down the street,” says Olson.

To make sure this would never happen to another family, Olson started an organization called “Tiff: To Inform Families First."

She created the first emergency contact database for the DMV.

This will allow first responders to contact immediate family or friends with the swipe of a driver’s license.

“I know I am making a difference for another family, so that’s my mission now.”

So far, over 16 million people have registered for their emergency contact.

Olson says multiple states have adopted the database, and Texas is set to start their registry in January 2020.