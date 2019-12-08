ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the details continue to unfold from the Pensacola Naval Base shooting, it is becoming clear all three of the victims died heroes.

And one of those heroes was a St. Petersburg native.

FBI begins terror investigation into shooting at naval air station

Saudi national opened fire at station, killing 3 people

At least 11 people were hurt in the attack, including the two sheriff’s deputies

One of three victims killed was from St. Petersburg, Fla.

According to details, the three young men killed ran towards the shooter, giving their lives to save many others. On Saturday, the Navy identified the three victims and hailed them as heroes for trying to stop the shooter and flagging down first responders after being shot.

Killed were U.S. Naval Academy graduate Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Georgia and Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg.

Haitham was a 2018 Lakewood High School grad.

He is described as an exceptional kid and an all star athlete. His family said the former track and field star had been assigned to flight crew training and was excited to graduate from the program later this month.

His mother, who is a navy veteran herself, says he was going to get his flight jacket for Christmas.

“He said he was going to get his flight jacket for Christmas,” she said. “Now that’s not going to happen.”

Watson was a recent graduate of Naval Air Station Pensacola with dreams of becoming a pilot.

He was standing guard that night outside the classroom where the shooting happened, and alerted first responders to where the shooter was, even after he had been shot several times.

The shooting also injured eight others, but no motive has been determined yet. The FBI identified the shooter in a statement Saturday night as Mohammed Alshamrani, 21.

Authorities said he opened fire inside a classroom at the naval base on Friday, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies, one in the arm and one in the knee, before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also hurt. Both deputies were expected to survive.

According to an ongoing investigation, the gunman hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings.

The official who spoke Saturday said one of the three students who attended the dinner party hosted by the attacker recorded video outside the classroom building while the shooting was taking place. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said.

Officials are working to determine if the attack was motivated by terrorism.

The Navy praised all three flight school students for their “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil.”

“When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives,” Capt. Tim Kinsella, the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola, said in a statement Saturday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.