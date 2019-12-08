OCOEE, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting outside a nightclub in Ocoee.

Deputies said the shooting suspect is a teenage boy.

Deputies responded just after midnight to Club Fenix, at 2151 Ocoee Apopka Road.

Investigators remained at the scene several hours later as they tried to piece together what led to the shooting.

Authorities said a 16-year-old boy, started a fight at the club, sometime before midnight.

And someone escorted him out. Then the teen pulled out a gun, and shot that person, a 24-year-old man.

First responders rushed the victim to Advent Health Apopka and later to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. The man died during surgery.

Officials have not released the man's name.

Also, deputies have not said whether the teen suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.