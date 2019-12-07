ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a big change to traffic this weekend in downtown Orlando.

The westbound I-4 exit ramp to West Colonial Drive is moving and there has already been some slow-going in that area.

Drivers now have to exit on the left, almost three-quarters of a mile sooner than before.

The new ramp will take you to Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Then drivers will need to follow Legion Place and Orange Avenue to get to Colonial Drive.

You can expect the temporary exit to be in place for up to a year.