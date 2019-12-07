ORLANDO, Fla. — A pretty nice weekend is ahead for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures will continue their warm up after some chilly temps last week. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A weak, dissipating weather disturbance nearby could spark a stray shower to the north of Orlando, but most neighborhoods will stay dry. The best chance for an isolated shower will be in places like Marion and Flagler Counties.

Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight and it won’t be as cool overnight into Sunday morning.

Temps will drop back into the upper 50s for Sunday morning. Skies will start out with a mix of sun and clouds, but there will be a slightly better chance for a few showers by the afternoon. Our winds will shift out of the east on Sunday.

This onshore wind will help warm afternoon temperatures to near 80 degrees and the wind will also spark a few showers along the coast and for areas along I-4. It won’t be a big deal, but just realize there could be a few light showers to dodge around for a short time on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will then continue to warm into the low to mid-80s for the start of the week. You may even be able to head out the door to work and school without a jacket.

Morning temperatures will be starting out in the lower 60s, which is nearly 10 degrees warmer than average. Monday will be dry, but there could be a few showers late Tuesday as a front approaches from the west and northwest.

This cold front will bring a 30 percent coverage of rain on Wednesday. Temps on Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s one last time before the front drops temperatures back into the 70s for the end of the week.

Rain chances look to increase by week’s end as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. This could bring more rain for Friday with breezy to windy conditions across Central Florida.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions will be good today with seas running at 1 to 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal with a wind out of the north at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions are going to be very poor today with only a minor surf swell. The rip current risk is going to be elevated both today and Sunday. Water temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet.

Surf conditions will be poor Sunday morning then poor to fair in the afternoon. Wave heights increase tomorrow to 2 to 3 plus feet with a northeasterly windswell.

