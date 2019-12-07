PENSACOLA, Fla. — The FBI has launched a terror investigation surrounding the Saudi national who gunned down a naval air station in Pensacola.

Additional investigators from the FBI and other government agencies are coming to Florida in the coming days to look into whether Friday’s murders were an act of terrorism.

The deadly shooting was the second one at a U.S. navy base in two days.

The gunman was a second lieutenant in the Saudi Arabian military, according to the U.S. secretary of defense. He had been involved in flight training at the naval air station, as part of a joint training program with America’s partner militaries around the world.

Investigators say the gunman opened fire on two floors of a training building, killing three people and injuring several others.

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him.

Authorities have not identified the gunman. Defense officials are reviewing measures for screening foreign students.