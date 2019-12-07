LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County college student just returned from England after visiting with the royal family.

Southeastern University freshman Jaylen Arnold honored in England for his anti-bullying efforts

Southeastern University freshman Jaylen Arnold said he was on "Cloud 9" while visiting with the royal family last month.

He joined other young global activists running nonprofits that address various causes at the Royal Naval College.

His non-profit - Jaylen's Challenge, spreads awareness about bullying.

"It's crazy to actually go and see and shake hands with the royal family and know these are real people who care about your impact and that's really, really nice,” Arnold said.

He was sent to London after winning the Princess Diana legacy award two years ago, the only American to receive the honor.

It's his second time visiting with them.

The award afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with celebrities like Lebron James on a spread kindness social media campaign.

"The platform that you get with the award is really, really a blessing to your cause,” Arnold said. “Because we've been able to reach out and speak to so many more people because of the award."

Arnold started Jaylen's Challenge 11 years ago when he was being bullied in school for having Tourette's Syndrome.

Since then, he's spoken to more than 280,000 students and helped prevent dozens of suicides.

As for what Arnold is up to next, he is scheduled to speak at Burnett Middle School in Seffner before Christmas with Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Braga.

Now in college, Arnold said he's slowed down his speaking engagements and talks to students to once or twice a month.