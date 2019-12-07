WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- Each year, downtown Wake Forest businesses rely on the annual town Christmas parade.

There's a community effort to salvage Christmas spirit

Wake Forest Christmas Parade Canceled

But this year, town officials cancelled the parade due to threats of violence over the involvement of a Confederate group at the parade. Now, there's a community effort to salvage Christmas spirit on that day with some singing by the town tree and supporting downtown businesses.

One local business owner says it still won't be enough to make up for the loss of the parade.

"Big disappointment, that's lot of lost sales wasted time in producing it, wasted materials, we hope to recoup some of that but we were expecting a one day sort of peak," said Jeff Johnson, owner of Fat Dog Laser.

