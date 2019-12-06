The developer of a major project that’s been in the works since 2014 in Niagara Falls has backed out.

The development company Uniland says it's dropping the project after determining it would not be economically feasible.

“It’s project economics,” said Uniland Vice President Michael Montante. “We pushed through many roadblocks over the years but, in the end, the project simply cannot be sustainable given the required costs.”

At one point the old Rainbow Centre Mall in Niagara Falls was supposed to be turned into a resort called Wonder Falls.

It was going to be a water park with more than 300 hotel rooms.

The project was estimated to cost $150 million. The state pledged money from the Buffalo Billion taxpayer-based funding to cover the capital costs five years ago.

“However, a change last year in a tax law subjected the state’s assistance to federal income tax significantly reduced the funds available to support the project,” according to a statement from the Uniland Development Company. “Both Uniland and Empire State Development attempted to mitigate the significant negative effect to the project’s bottom line to no avail.”

Kellena Kane, Uniland’s Director of Development, led the Wonder Falls concept and planning team.

“It’s always difficult when projects we believe in and work so diligently on don’t come to fruition. Because this one was announced with such fan-fare and involved the potential investment of taxpayer dollars, we understand that the public will also feel let down,” Kane said in a statement.

Today, ESD announced there is still state money sitting there for the project. It's now being pursued as a high-density, mixed-use development project.

The ESD wants to increase walkability, create commercial opportunity, and improve parking.

A request for proposal will be issued December 9th. The ESD is seeking architectural design and engineering services to redesign the mall building.