HARDWICK - The Stillman's woke up to a caved-in roof on their Hardwick farm.

"Halley looked out the window in the morning and she's like, 'It looks like our greenhouse is down' and that slowly turned into a frantic, 'Oh my God, our greenhouse is down,'" said Curtis Stillman, who owns Still Life Farm with his wife, Halley.

Still Life Farm grows fruits and vegetables for Worcester farmers markets and food sharing programs.

Their greenhouse roof is designed for snow and rain to slide off the curved sides.

But more than two feet of wet snow came down too fast and stuck -- weighing the greenhouse down.

"We can't really get to anything as well. We're worried we won't ever pick anything out of this greenhouse for the rest of the winter," Curtis said.

The Stillmans have two other working greenhouses, but say the collapsed one housed 60 percent of their winter produce. And it's the season where they turn the most profit.

Halley Stillman said, "We were looking forward to having a really good, promising winter season after having two years of really crap farming. But that is maybe not in the stars for us this year."

Curtis and Halley are asking for the community's support to build a new 150-foot greenhouse to get them on the next growing season.

The couple is also preparing for another new adventure.

"We also have a child on the way due in mid-January. It's our first child, so it should be exciting and slightly scary," Halley said.

The loss of their greenhouse and most of their crops is a big financial blow. But the Stillmans say they'll overcome it.

Halley said, "We're farmers and probably the number one trait of that is being resilient to some extent."​