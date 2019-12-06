PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A reported bomb threat prompted evacuations at Patrick Air Force Base on Friday, just hours after a gunman killed three people at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

"The immediate area was evacuated for safety," the 45th Space Wing said at about 3:30 p.m. in a tweet.

About an hour later, base officials gave an all-clear, saying that military security forces, explosive ordnance disposal units, and firefighters who investigated found no threat.

Patrick Air Force Base has resumed normal operations, a base spokesperson said.

The reported threat came less than 12 hours after a Saudi air force officer opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in the Panhandle, killing three people and wounding several others, including two Escambia County deputies who confronted him. The Navy base remains closed indefinitely.