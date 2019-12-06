CHICOPEE - Zhi Tan moved from China to Chicopee with his family when he was only seven years old.

He has lived in Chicopee ever since. He went to college and became a pricing analyst.

On the side, Tan and his brother were dishwashers and bus boys at a restaurant in the Aldenville section of Chicopee. The restaurant closed, so they decided to buy the building and put their own restaurant in.

"We've always done a lot of things together," Tan said. "So doing this together is another step for us to do something for our future and us."

The newly finished restaurant is called Kiyomi and is located at 481 Grattan Street.

Locals say they have seen many things come and go at this location, but are exciting about the restaurant's opening.

"I was a regular before, so hopefully I will be a regular again," said David Rosinki, who has lived in Chicopee his entire life.

Rosinski said when he was a kid there was a convenient store and has seen a handful of restaurants come in and out. He said the restaurant brings something unique to the area.

"We don't have anything like that right now that is this type of thing," he said. "So it's great to see this in our community."

Kiyomi is a sit-down family restaurant. They offer authentic Chinese and Japanese cuisine. The restaurant has a full liquor license and a sushi bar.

Tan says the family atmosphere is something that is very important to them.

"Family is a big thing for us," said Tan. "All the members we hire, we want them to feel like its a whole family as well."

The grand opening is Sunday December 8 at noon.