ORLANDO, Fla. — Efforts to preserve and restore an Orlando church will continue, despite most of the church’s roof collapsing on Thursday.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill says on Friday, a structural engineer looked at the building and determined the nearly 100-year-old structure that houses The Black Bottom House of Prayer can be saved.

Most of the roof of the building caved in Thursday morning , just hours after a city board approved the first step in declaring the Parramore building a historic landmark. When crews began tearing down part of the building, the pastor says she ran into the building to save it.

“Had I not obeyed God and prayed, we wouldn’t have a project today,” said Pastor Dana Jackson. "The structure would be completely totaled.”

Orlando city officials say safety is their top priority, and crews want to stabilize the building. Hill says no more work will be done to the building until engineers ad city leaders can come up with an action plan.

They plan to meet Monday morning to develop that plan.

The Orlando City Council must still approve declaring the building a historical landmark, something that would help pay for part of the cost of restoring the building. That vote isn’t expected until a city council meeting early next year.