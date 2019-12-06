DADE CITY, Fla. – Next year, Floridians will have another way to cool off.

Florida to get an alpine snow park next year

Snowcat Ridge is set to open in Dade City in November

Park to feature massive snow tubing hill, snow play dome

A snow park, a first for the Sunshine State, is scheduled to open in Dade City in November.

Snowcat Ridge, as it's called, will feature a 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, a 10,000-square-foot snow play dome, and an Alpine Village.

"Some folks think it's impossible to experience snow tubing and the joy of snow in Florida, but our team is all about making the impossible, possible," Snowcat Ridge creative director Mark Bremer said in a statement.

Visitors will be able to ride in single, double, or six-person tubes down the hill. Inside the snow dome, visitors can build snowmen or snow castles. The dome will also feature a child-sized snow hill for younger visitors.

At the Alpine Village, visitors can dine or sip hot chocolate next to a bonfire.

Snowcat Ridge will be located next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park .

For more information about the snow park, visit snowcatridge.com .