ORLANDO, Fla. — A 53-year-old Disney employee has been charged with sex crimes involving a child at his Orange County home, records show.

Girl told deputies the abuse started when she was 10 years old

Disney has placed him on unpaid leave pending outcome

Keith Edward Seitz is charged with four counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Seitz, a Disney Vacation Club employee, has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges.

The girl, now 13, told investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office the abuse began when she was 10 and in the fourth grade. She said Seitz began performing a specific act on her when she was 12.

“The victim could not remember the exact number of times these events took place, but said that she believes it would be over 100 times,” an affidavit said.

The girl said he took naked photos of her and showed her “anime pornography.” He allegedly looked at her photos while working for Disney.

Seitz hid the photos in a password-protected application on his phone that looked like a calculator icon.

“The victim was shown nude photographs of herself within that application,” the report said. He told the girl that he kept those photographs in the calculator application for when he was away from her while working for Disney.

He was arrested November 25 and booked into the Orange County Jail, where is being held without bond.