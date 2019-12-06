ORLANDO, Fla. -- Christmas in America celebrates Christmas traditions from several Latin American countries.

Orlando event celebrates Latin American Christmas traditions

Chrismas in America is 22 days long

The event started 12 years ago and has since grown

Twelve years ago in Orlando, members of the Colombian consulate gathered to celebrate their homeland's Christmas traditions because many of them left loved ones behind in their country. The first event was a way to continue to celebrate those traditions with others.

As the number of attendees grew, the diversity of the people who attend grew as well.

Two years ago, the organizers added traditions from other countries and territories such as Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, etc. There are now at least nine different countries represented in the event.

The event is 22 days long. Every two days a tradition from a new country is celebrated. It always begins with Colombian traditions. The first tradition is always a candlelight vigil which is a popular Christmas tradition in Colombia. Colombians all over the country leave lit candles outside their home.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. It takes place at the Dezerland Action Park parking lot located on 5250 International Drive.

The event is free to the public.