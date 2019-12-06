LARGO, Fla. — President Franklin D. Roosevelt described the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago as "a day which will live in infamy." Most of us learned about that surprise raid in school.

Mel Smith was there.

"We had a front seat to the show and you could see the whole harbor," said Smith, a then 23-year old military contractor. "We were caught with our pants down."

Smith, who is now 101 years old, had completed an overnight shift at the Hawaiian U.S Navy base and was about to leave. Just before 8 a.m., the raid got underway, leaving more than 2,400 Americans dead. Most of them were enlisted service men and women.

"I just couldn't believe it," Smith said. When asked if he was scared he replied, "I wouldn't say I was scared so much as just frozen."

Smith was an invited guest at a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony luncheon in Largo Friday. It was organized by the Military Officers Association of America, or MOAA.

"It galvanized the nation and we ultimately, three and a half years later, four years later, were victorious," said retired Capt. Peter Gunderson, U.S Navy.

After the attack, Congress authorized the U.S to join World War II, which the country had refused to do. That war ended in 1945 after the Japanese surrendered.



Retired Lt. Col. Pauline Mallory says that raid taught the U.S a hard lesson about military preparedness.

"If we forget what's happened to us in the past, we won't remember and think that we don't need to be prepared," said Mallory.

This weekend, cities across America are expected to host similar remembrance ceremonies, a move Smith supports.

"Never forget Pearl Harbor Day," he said.