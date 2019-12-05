WILLIAMSTOWN- The Williamstown Youth Center received a donation of 25 tablets from Spectrum to help their after school programs.

Spectrum's Director of Government Affairs, John Maher, also presented the Youth Center with a check for $2,000 during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Adam Hinds, Williamstown Town Manager Jason Hoch and Executive Director of the Williamstown Youth Center, Michael Williams each gave remarks during the ceremony.

"Spectrum's generous donation will help fuel the creation of a Writer's Club, an After School option that we have been trying to facilitate for many years," Williams said. "In addition to daily art instruction and organized gym time, the Writer's Club will offer guidance and structure to children looking to expand upon their story-writing skills. We are very grateful for this opportunity and Spectrum's generosity."

A portion of the $2,000 donation will go towards sponsoring two youth basketball teams. The remainder of the donation will support financial aid and scholarship efforts at the Youth Center.

More than 25 percent of the children enrolled in the program receive financial aid and Spectrum's donation helps the Youth Center continue to offer support to those enrolled in WYC programs.