HONOLULU, Hawaii — Three people have been wounded following a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, according to the military.

Three wounded, 1 dead following shooting at Pearl Harbor

Military says the shooter was a U.S. Sailor, shot at DoD workers

The base said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. HST near the shipyard's "Dry Dock 2."

According to military officials, a U.S. sailor shot three civilian employees with the Department of Defense. Authorities also said the sailor ultimately turned the gun on themself and took their own life. They have not been identified.

Officials initially said JHPHH was on lockdown following the report of an active shooter, but the base has since said gates and access are open again.

Base security and Navy services will investigate the shooting, according to JHPHH.