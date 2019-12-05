ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters saved a person after most of the roof collapsed at the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore, the focus of a just-launched historic-preservation project.

The majority of the roof collapsed

The person has no injuries

Eighty percent of the roof collapsed at the dilapidated building at 921 Bentley St., said Ashley Papagni, a spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department.

A person who was located in a nearby apartment, was rescued, and suffered no injuries, Papagni told Spectrum News 13 in an email. The building has been cleared.

"Code enforcement has been notified," Papagni added.

The collapse comes as activists are rallying support to designate the church as a historical landmark.

It was built in 1925.

At one time, the church was named The Pleasant Hill Colored Methodist Episcopal Church. It was later named Carter Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal before becoming The Black Bottom House of Prayer most recently.

Even before Thursday's roof collapse, the building had many problems, including cracks in the building and exposed wires.

The estimate for a new roof over the sanctuary was $250,000 before Thursday's collapse.

This is a developing story. Other details were not immediately available.