HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A girl in Holly Hill is shaken up after an unexpected encounter with an officer at her bedroom window.

Kailynn Dicicco, 10, says she was in her room getting ready to vacuum Monday night when she says she looked up and saw an officer holding a gun, leaning through an open window.

When she got a good look at him, Kailynn realized she knew the officer, as he often patrolled the crosswalk near her school.

"I said his name, and then he said, ‘OK, wrong house,’ and he started walking away,” Kailynn said.

At the time, Kailynn was home with her stepdad. They called her mother Michelle Davis and explained what happened. Since then, Davis has reached out to the mayor, her commissioner, and the Holly Hill Chief of Police.

Davis met with the chief Wednesday morning. Chief Stephen Aldrich sent Spectrum News 13 this statement regarding the incident: