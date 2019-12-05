HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A girl in Holly Hill is shaken up after an unexpected encounter with an officer at her bedroom window.
- Holly Hill police officer leaned through girl's window, holding a gun
- Officer was reportedly looking for a burglar, was at the wrong home
- Mother of 10-year-old has met with mayor, commissioner, police chief
- Get more Volusia County headlines
Kailynn Dicicco, 10, says she was in her room getting ready to vacuum Monday night when she says she looked up and saw an officer holding a gun, leaning through an open window.
When she got a good look at him, Kailynn realized she knew the officer, as he often patrolled the crosswalk near her school.
"I said his name, and then he said, ‘OK, wrong house,’ and he started walking away,” Kailynn said.
At the time, Kailynn was home with her stepdad. They called her mother Michelle Davis and explained what happened. Since then, Davis has reached out to the mayor, her commissioner, and the Holly Hill Chief of Police.
Davis met with the chief Wednesday morning. Chief Stephen Aldrich sent Spectrum News 13 this statement regarding the incident:
“The fact that officers checked each of the apartments with open ground level windows is normal protocol, because if a burglar has entered one apartment it would be highly likely that they would enter the other units as well. In an abundance of public safety, our officers confirmed that the area was safe and no criminal activity had occurred. I have spoken with the child’s mother to reassure her this morning that the Holly Hill Police Department is dedicated to the safety of her family, and that we are truly sorry about the confusion with her daughter that may have arisen during this call.”