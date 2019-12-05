ORLANDO, Fla. — George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford in 2012, filed a $100 million lawsuit against the teen’s parents and others on Wednesday.

The suit was filed in Polk County, where Zimmerman now lives. It names a slew of defendants, including personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who represented Trayvon’s parents — Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin — after the teen’s slaying and during Zimmerman’s criminal trial in Seminole County.

Zimmerman, who said he killed Trayvon in self-defense, was acquitted by a jury in 2013 of second-degree murder under Florida's "Stand Your Ground” law.

After Zimmerman’s civil suit became public Wednesday, Crump issued a statement on behalf of himself and Trayvon’s parents.

"I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is — another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others," Crump said.

Zimmerman’s attorney Larry Klayman has scheduled a news conference about the lawsuit at noon Thursday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema in Miami-Dade County.

A screening of a film called "The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America" will follow at 1 p.m.

The film and book of the same name raise allegations echoed in the lawsuit about the identity of "Diamond Eugene," who said in a recording provided by Crump that she was Trayvon’s 16-year-old girlfriend and was on the phone with him he was killed.

"However, two weeks later, 18-year-old Rachel Jeantel , the alleged imposter, appeared before prosecutors claiming to be 'Diamond Eugene' and provided false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others," a news release from Klayman claimed.

The statement alleged another person — Miami resident Brittany Diamond Eugene — was really Trayvon’s girlfriend. But she was "switched out for Jeantel when Eugene refused to bear false witness against Zimmerman," the statement added.

All of the defendants named in the suit, including Zimmerman’s prosecutor, Angela Corey , and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, knew or should have known about the alleged switch, according to the statement.

Crump, in his statement, said Zimmerman is "revictimizing individuals whose lives were shattered by his own misguided actions."

"He would have us believe that he is the innocent victim of a deep conspiracy, despite the complete lack of any credible evidence to support his outlandish claims," Crump continued. "This tale defies all logic, and it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings."