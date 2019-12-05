ORLANDO, Fla. — TSA released their internal investigation into the death of one of its employees, Robert Henry, at Orlando International Airport this week.

The investigation determined there was no evidence of bullying against Robert Henry, who took his own life, and that he was treated like any other employee. However, Robert Henry’s mother Sylvia Henry told Spectrum News 13 she's upset by the lack of findings in the investigation.

“(I’m) disappointed the truth didn’t come out,” Sylvia Henry said. “TSA investigated TSA, and no matter what, they protected themselves and put out the info they wanted to put in their report.”

Following the TSA investigation, Robert Henry’s family is now writing a letter to congressional leaders. The family’s hope is that members of Congress who oversee TSA will read their letter.

In the letter, Sylvia said her hope is that Congress will see the effects management has on TSA's frontline employees. She also wants them to understand that by treating employees poorly, they are putting national security at risk with a poor work environment.

In the TSA report, it also notes that a co-worker of Robert Henry’s overheard him having suicidal thoughts. According to his mother, she knew nothing about that.

“If that is true, then someone should have not walked, but run to help my son,” Sylvia Henry said. “We never heard of any of this type of behavior from our son until this report.”

Another finding in this TSA report was the statement Robert Henry wrote the morning he took his own life. After another employee turned him in for sleeping on the job, Henry stated he had a toothache and was unable to seek professional medical assistance as a result of financial uncertainty related to the government shutdown at the time .

According to Sylvia Henry, Robert had insurance to take care of the toothache but did not enjoy going to the dentist. She also said that she and her husband gave Robert money during the government shutdown.

Sylvia Henry is adamant that a poor work environment that led to her son taking his own life.

“The frontline workers go through training, and it’s a manager’s job to guide and support them,” she said. “The job of those on the frontline is to work and protect people, not to be harassed.”

The family has hired an attorney and is doing their own investigation.