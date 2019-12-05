WASHINGTON — The impeachment inquiry is now in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee after four constitutional law scholars faced questions about the legal framework for impeachment during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The committee is now laying the congressional groundwork for impeaching President Trump.

“Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all of the acts that most concerned the Framers,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D) Chairman of the Judiciary Committee in his opening statement.

Republicans said the process has been guided by anti-Trump fervor.

“You just don't like the guy. You've never liked him since November 2016,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R), the ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee.

From the start, tensions rose as Republicans used parliamentary procedures to slow the proceedings.

"The goal behind a lot of it is to allow due process for the other side and the President,” said Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida 13th District).

Three of the constitutional law experts called to testify by Democrats put forth that the President’s actions rise to the level of impeachment.

“President Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard University Law School.

"This president has attacked each of the constitution’s safeguards against establishing a monarchy in this country,” said Michael Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina Law School.

However, the Republicans’ lone witness, Jonathan Turley of The George Washington University Law School, said he had grave concerns.

“If you rush this impeachment, you’re going to leave half of the country behind, and certainly that’s not what the Framers wanted,” he said.

Democratic leaders have decided not to wage a drawn-out fight in the courts to compel a number of reluctant fact witnesses to come forward.

“Since the President has put his foot on their neck and won’t let them testify, we need to move forward with the people who have been courageous enough to testify, and we’ve heard from some great witnesses already,” said Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Florida 13th District).

Many Republicans in the Florida delegation believe the process needs to slow down.

“This is moving on a very political timeline, and I think that’s a real disservice,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida 6th District).

The constitutional deep dive further divided lawmakers as the inquiry enters its final chapter.

"I doubt seriously that anyone listening to a bunch of law professors talk about the constitution and impeachment, their minds weren’t changed,” Steube said in an interview with Spectrum News.