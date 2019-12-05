ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council voted Thursday to allow visitors to carry alcoholic drinks anywhere in the Pier District.

The City Council approved changing the city code to designate the district as a "specialty center," similar to the city's Edge District.

"This allows people to move freely and not have to stay necessarily in one location if you have a beer or wine, very similar to the Riverwalk Walk in Tampa," said St. Pete City Managing Development Director Chris Ballestra. "So we’re not breaking new ground here — we’re just trying to make it a better customer experience."

Ballestra pointed out, however, that there would be limits to the new rules.

"You cannot bring [alcoholic drinks] into the Pier," he explained. "It can only be sold by licensed establishments."

Vendors for the new pier were announced this week.

While Spa Beach Park is included in this change, selling alcohol withn the park would still need to be permitted.

“This entire pier, one of the beautiful parts about it is the flexibility," said Ballestra. "Many different destinations and locations all connected by green space and parkland. So this allows people to move freely and not have to stay necessarily in one location."

Potential Pier customers like resident Zachary Hadsall told us they can't wait to experience it.

"First Friday out here is huge when they shut down the street and people are able to walk around and just mingle with their drinks in hand, so hoping that will happen here and draw more attention to the area," Hadsall said.