PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A fight broke out at Atlantic High School Thursday, putting the school on code red lockdown and leading to the arrests of 11 students and an adult.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the fight happened between multiple parties around noon in the school's courtyard. Details of what caused the fight have not been released yet.

However, it took officers from Port Orange and South Daytona police departments, and sheriff's deputies to get the fight under control.

The sheriff's office says no one was hurt. The only weapons found, according to the sheriff's office, were brass knuckles, which were brought on campus by the adult who was arrested.

The lockdown at the school has since been lifted.

