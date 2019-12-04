KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UCP of Central Florida 's Kissimmee campus is using stuffed animals to help its students improve their English reading and speaking skills.

Here are five things to know about the new reading program:

1. Many of the school's students are Spanish speakers whose second language is English. Instructors say reading out loud can be intimidating for their young students, so it's easier to read to a stuffed animal.

2. The children pick out their own stuffed animal from the "shelter shelf." Instructors say it's important for the children to pick out their own stuffed animals. They said because they pick them out, it makes the children feel like they picked out a friend.

3. Instructors say it helps the children with accentuation, fluency, reading, and confidence in speaking English.

4. Instructors at the school say that since the new reading method was implemented, their students are more confident reading out loud, and parents rave that their children read at home more with their own personal stuffed animals.

5. The reading method was implemented in mid-November. It began with small stuffed animals in the classrooms, then grew to larger "shelter" stuffed animals.