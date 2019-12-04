DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many in Daytona Beach gathered Tuesday night for a vigil to pray for those affected by a recent rash of gun violence.

The city has seen nearly half a dozen deadly shootings in the last two weeks. Prayers for the families, midtown and the city are exactly what Commissioner Paula Reed thinks the community needs from this vigil.

"I think that being a woman of faith that prayer heals and we need to heal, these families need to heal. Because there are victims on both sides," said Reed. "The ones that cause the life-changing situation and the ones that have lost a family member."

Families on both sides of the violence turned up at the vigil at the John H. Dickerson Community Center on South Markin Lurther King Jr. Boulevard, including the brother of Jerric Harris. Police released body camera video showing 21-year-old Harris shooting at officers Monday, after they say he shot and killed a neighbor. Harris was shot by police and died.

"I don't know what caused this," said Anthony Freeny. "It's hard for me to really speak on this because that's my baby brother and going through … he's in a better place right now and I know this."

While families of the victims of these shootings were not ready to talk, they were there to listen and hear what news Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri had for them.

The Peace for Our Streets vigil will be starting shortly. There will be three ministers, each praying for the families involved in the shootings , Midtown and Daytona Beach. @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/F0jKjAcoXz — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) December 3, 2019

"Closure is coming and the walls are closing in on these suspects," said Capri. "I can tell you right now we are going to get justice for these families, we are not going to sleep until we get it done. We're not going to let up at all."

Until then, the community is standing side by side, hand in hand, praying that this will not happen again.

"I hope today we walk away with more peace, more confidence in our police and just having some hope that tomorrow is a brighter day," said Reed.

The police chief also asked the community for their help in solving some of the open homicides. He believes there is information out there in the community that can help police find those responsible.