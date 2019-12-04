TAMPA, Fla. — Walking out of their Tampa home, the Saleep family smiles as they point to the place they had several packages stolen.

"So we had the package, it was waiting right here at the door, and the camera was right there," said Jacky Saleep. "We always shop online, and get lots of packages, and just a couple of them didn't show up, and it was really strange."

Over the course of a few weeks starting mid-November, they had three packages that didn't show up on their front porch and in their mailbox.

"We had two different companies and packages missing in a very short period of time. Something weird was going on?" questioned Jacky.

She and her husband, Sharly, decided to put up cameras to figure out where the packages were going.

"See the package," said Jacky pointing to surveillance video from Tuesday. "And they go get their friend to go and get it."

Captured on surveillance video, three people are seen riding bikes in front of her home. Then one of them comes and takes a package from her porch.

"Well, we got him," laughs Jacky, with a sly smile.

Inside the Dec. 2 package was a present of sorts. Jacky had put several used diapers, dirtied by her nine month-old daughter Nora.

“I was angry, but I am really happy they ended up with the dirty diapers," giggled Jacky Saleep.



Here is the surveillance video. If you recognize them, call @TampaPD with the tip. The Saleep's did report it to police. @BN9 #bn9hillsborough pic.twitter.com/4YAiTn3Wby — Erin Murray Bay News 9 (@emurray1) December 4, 2019

She and her husband have now installed several cameras around her home. They agree, they are ready to keep giving stinky gifts if the thieves don't stop.

"You might end up with some diapers and you might end up on camera," said Jacky. "If they don't like the diapers, I have got cat litter."

The Saleep family wants to remind everyone to be careful this time of year. They said all of the stolen items were refunded and replaced by the companies they purchased them from.

They did file a police report with Tampa Police. Anyone with any information about who the people in the surveillance video is urged to contact Tampa PD.