CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — We are just a couple weeks away from the first test launch of a new commercial spacecraft, which will soon ferry our astronauts to space.

On Wednesday, NASA offered an up-close look the Boeing Starliner attached to the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for the first time.

The uncrewed spacecraft will head to the International Space Station.

At this point, the orbital flight test is set for December 19 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Boeing signed a $4 billion NASA contract in 2014 to develop the Starliner, which is set for crewed tests in 2020.

The space agency is enlisting Boeing and Space X to ferry U.S. astronauts to the ISS instead of relying on Russian Soyuz rockets.