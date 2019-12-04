ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Talks between the Tampa Bay Rays and the city of St. Petersburg about the "shared city" concept with Montreal have ended, Mayor Rick Kriseman said Wednesday.

In a letter to the City Council, Kriseman said both parties have agreed to abide by the current deal that keeps the team at Tropicana Field until after the 2027 season.

"Should the Rays organization continue exploration of the shared season concept with Montreal, that exploration must be limited to the 2028 season and beyond," the letter said.

Kriseman also said the Rays declined an offer that would allow the Rays to explore full-time stadium locations throughout the Bay area, including Hillsborough County.

Kriseman added that the city will not use public dollars to build a stadium "for a part-time team" but would consider doing so for the team to play here year-round.

"I continue to believe that the Rays Organization will come to determine that the Tampa Bay area, and specifically St. Pete, remains the best place to play baseball and to succeed in the long term," Kriseman said in the letter.