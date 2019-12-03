ORLANDO, Fla. — A TSA investigation into the death of one of its employees at Orlando International Airport determined there was no evidence he was bullied on the job, contradicting accounts from several former and current workers.

The Transportation Security Administration has publicly released its findings of its own investigation into the death of Robert Henry , who died February 2. The investigation was earlier this year and lasted about four months, but the findings are just now being released.

It concluded that Henry's colleagues did not believe he was bullied on the job.

According to the report, a coworker claims to have heard Henry discuss suicide with a supervisor before he took his life. On the morning of his death, Henry was being written up for sleeping on the job and in his own statement said that he had a flareup of pain caused by a toothache. Henry's note also said he had not had an opportunity to seek help because of financial uncertainty due to the government shutdown.

Numerous former and current employees told Spectrum News 13 that there was a culture of bullying and retaliation — even physical violence — among TSA staff at the airport. In an April meeting with Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, TSA workers described a "toxic" work culture .

Spectrum News 13's Watchdog team has not received numerous other documents requested from the TSA, including the personnel files of managers initially accused of bullying Henry and employee satisfaction surveys.

Counseling services are available for federal workers through the Community Emergency Response Team, which can offer services for workers going through troubling times. Also, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 for anyone who needs someone to talk to.

