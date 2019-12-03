The TLC Lakeshore Health Care Center Campus in Irving is closing.

Officials said it was a difficult decision but, pending patient transfers, this will go into effect January 1.

The state Department of Health has been funding the center with $6 million each year and said this cannot be sustained moving forward.

The board of directors said this closure will not affect the Gowanda Urgent Care and Medical Center or TLC Chemical Dependency clinics in Derby and Cassadaga.

The closure will however impact all services at the TLC campus including outpatient and support services as well as impatient behavioral health.