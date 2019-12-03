HAINES CITY, Fla. — A father who police say left his juvenile son on the side of the road because he suspects his son is gay is due in court Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sunday, Haines City Police say in an affidavit.

The boy was dropped off in front of the closed police department with a small duffel bag with several pieces of clothing, according to police. The boy had no food, water, or money with him.

An officer dispatched to the location said the boy was very upset and crying. According to the report, the boy told the officer that his father, 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus, thinks he is gay because his father found him "watching male pornography on his cell phone."

The victim advised that his father told him to pack a bag and that he was taking him to the police department where they would find him a new home.

According to the report, Julmeus made his son get out of the vehicle while sitting in the turning lane on Highway 27 before driving off. The boy did not have a phone to contact anyone, and his father hadn't tried to contact law enforcement to advise them of the situation.

A bystander who saw what happened contacted the police department, authorities said.

The mother of the boy went to go look for her son after learning what happened. Julmeus had fled the home before police arrived, they said, leaving two children alone at the home with no supervision.

Julmeus has been charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.