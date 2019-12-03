OCALA, Fla. — Ocala city leaders decided Tuesday night not to seat the runoff winner of a city council seat because he may have a prior felony conviction.

Tyrone Oliver won the District 2 city council position in a runoff election.

The city of Ocala says it became aware of Oliver's possible conviction two days after he won the runoff election.

Under the Florida constitution, Oliver isn't eligible to hold public office if he's been convicted of a felony.

The Ocala City Council and the city attorney discussed Tuesday night what the city would do.

According to the Ocala city charter , a city council candidate should be a “resident qualified voter within the district from which the candidate seeks to be elected, and is a resident of the city of Ocala for more than a year before election to office.”

Oliver met those requirements. But criminal background checks have not previously been a part of qualifying a candidate for city council.