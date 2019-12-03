ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF's Puerto Rico Research Hub teamed up with the Urban Institute, Enterprise Community Partners, Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy, RAND Corp. and Texas Southern University to research how communities can better integrate people displaced by natural disasters also known as climate migrants.

Here's what you should know:

1. The study will compare three Gulf Coast states affected by natural disasters, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana.

Researchers will look at Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria who settled in Orlando, Florida, New Orleans familiies displaced by Hurricane Katrina who settled in Houston and families from Isles De Jean Charles, Louisiana.

2. The researchers say Native American tribes who live in Isles De Jean Charles are being displaced. They said they expect the region will be flooded in a decade because of rising sea levels.

3. The study will measure five factors the researchers said they believe will help communities better integrate climate migrants:

1. Housing

2. Financial services

3. Job and economic development opportunities

4. Healthcare providers

5. Social and cultural recreational facilities

4. The researchers said, Enterprise, one of the project partners will provide a tool kit to other cities that are experiencing or will experience the effects of climate change.

5. The Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine awarded almost $3 million in grant money to fund the study. The first set of data is expected to be released by next December.